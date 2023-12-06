Bleakley Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 686,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,297 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Bleakley Financial Group LLC owned 0.23% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $32,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 228,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Finally, GenTrust LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 966,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,832,000 after purchasing an additional 78,978 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $47.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.30. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.53 and a fifty-two week high of $48.13.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $0.236 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

