Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 47.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Bloom Energy from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. CL King assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.44.

Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $14.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Bloom Energy has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $26.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.38. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 2.90.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.22. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 24.58% and a negative return on equity of 23.36%. The firm had revenue of $400.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bloom Energy will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 3,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $47,286.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,210.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $313,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth $62,000. Sciencast Management LP increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 24.5% during the second quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 4.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,465,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,957,000 after purchasing an additional 58,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

