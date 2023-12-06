Boston Family Office LLC Acquires 92 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Boston Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EL stock opened at $132.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $47.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.97, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.56. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.22 and a fifty-two week high of $283.62.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 173.69%.

EL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $173.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $207.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.14.

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

