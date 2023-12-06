Boston Family Office LLC Cuts Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Boston Family Office LLC lessened its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,149 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.9% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 3,436 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $156.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.21. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.09 and a 1 year high of $169.94.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total value of $138,201,592.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 233,094,355 shares in the company, valued at $36,393,021,646.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total transaction of $67,500,370.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 235,007,961 shares in the company, valued at $36,635,391,040.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total transaction of $138,201,592.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 233,094,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,393,021,646.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,990,089 shares of company stock worth $466,480,605. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

