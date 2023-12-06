Boston Family Office LLC Has $1.10 Million Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Boston Family Office LLC reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IYW. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 6,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

IYW opened at $116.82 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $72.09 and a twelve month high of $118.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

