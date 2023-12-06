Boston Family Office LLC Has $2.03 Million Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE)

Boston Family Office LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 59.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 22,558 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 21.9% during the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 141,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 25,524 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 28,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 1,227.7% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 44,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 41,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 14,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $23.82 on Wednesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $23.66 and a 1 year high of $24.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.81.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0882 per share. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (IBTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2024 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2024. The fund will terminate in December 2024. IBTE was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.