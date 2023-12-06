Boston Family Office LLC Has $2.10 Million Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Boston Family Office LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,587,896,000 after buying an additional 1,325,991,074 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $964,597,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,470,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,521,000 after purchasing an additional 257,420 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,240,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,614,000 after purchasing an additional 598,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,365,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,989,000 after purchasing an additional 44,168 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $55.81 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $50.95 and a 12-month high of $58.42. The company has a market cap of $58.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.16.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.