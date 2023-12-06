Boston Family Office LLC Lowers Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Boston Family Office LLC cut its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 10.3% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth approximately $3,244,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth approximately $1,538,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.3% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 86,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 36.5% in the second quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.15.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $70.68 on Wednesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $78.59. The company has a market cap of $96.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.90.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

