Boston Family Office LLC Reduces Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Boston Family Office LLC trimmed its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 892.9% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 703.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $157.25 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $188.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.89. The company has a market cap of $142.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $156.00 to $138.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.57.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

