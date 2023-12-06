Boston Family Office LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Boston Family Office LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 102.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,620,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 53.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $209.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $170.80 and a 1-year high of $211.07.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

