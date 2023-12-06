Boston Family Office LLC Sells 125 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Boston Family Office LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VO. Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 711.4% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 19,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 17,088 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 29,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $219.71 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $208.32 and a 200 day moving average of $214.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $229.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.