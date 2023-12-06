Boston Family Office LLC Sells 36,722 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Boston Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 36,722 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMI. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $345,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 197,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 24,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,092,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,807,000 after purchasing an additional 474,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chronos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.00. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $19.09. The firm has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.97.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

