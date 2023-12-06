Boston Family Office LLC Sells 91 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Boston Family Office LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Diageo by 230.8% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 100.0% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($36.88) to GBX 2,950 ($37.26) in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Diageo in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($48.63) to GBX 3,800 ($48.00) in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,898.33.

Diageo Price Performance

Shares of DEO stock opened at $140.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.93 and its 200-day moving average is $162.17. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $135.63 and a 1 year high of $190.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

About Diageo

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.