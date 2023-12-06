Boston Family Office LLC Trims Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Boston Family Office LLC reduced its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,416 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 94,707.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,122,984,792 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $133,736,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,800,302 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,625,641 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $14,365,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,674 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,586,810 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,815,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,528 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,109,414 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,456,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 12.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,369,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,264,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644,377 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $114.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.27. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $78.06 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.05.
Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.
Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.
