Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.3359 per share on Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This is an increase from Brighthouse Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.
Brighthouse Financial Price Performance
Shares of BHFAN opened at $18.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.97. Brighthouse Financial has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $20.93.
About Brighthouse Financial
