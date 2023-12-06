Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.3359 per share on Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This is an increase from Brighthouse Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Shares of BHFAN opened at $18.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.97. Brighthouse Financial has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $20.93.

About Brighthouse Financial

(Get Free Report)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

