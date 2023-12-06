BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 244 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXAS opened at $64.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.51 and its 200 day moving average is $78.91. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.74 and a beta of 1.42. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $43.90 and a 12-month high of $100.77.

In related news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 13,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total transaction of $864,835.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,520,569.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EXAS shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.56.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

