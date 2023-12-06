BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,803 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Garmin by 2.3% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,237 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Garmin in the first quarter worth about $551,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Garmin by 16.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,122 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Garmin by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Garmin by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,562,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,622,990,000 after acquiring an additional 527,327 shares in the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on GRMN shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.80.

Garmin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GRMN opened at $124.18 on Wednesday. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $89.25 and a 12-month high of $124.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.72 and a 200 day moving average of $107.31.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 20.60%. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Garmin

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,875,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

