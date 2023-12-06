Buckingham Strategic Partners Acquires Shares of 11,389 Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. United Bank lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 8.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on TFC. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.41.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,582,518.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Price Performance

TFC opened at $33.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.55. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $53.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.