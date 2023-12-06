Buckingham Strategic Partners Has $290,000 Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Buckingham Strategic Partners decreased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 379.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Dominion Energy stock opened at $46.32 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.12. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $63.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.56.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dominion Energy

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $284,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,614.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

