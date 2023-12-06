Buckingham Strategic Partners Has $573,000 Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Buckingham Strategic Partners reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FNDX. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 185,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,668,000 after purchasing an additional 26,051 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,836,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 294,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,967,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 377.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 10,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 519,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,526,000 after acquiring an additional 5,084 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $59.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $51.90 and a twelve month high of $59.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.54 and its 200 day moving average is $57.11.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.