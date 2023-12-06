Buckingham Strategic Partners Has $604,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

BATS QUAL opened at $141.12 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The company has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.02.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

