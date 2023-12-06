Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Bought by Ulysses Management LLC

Ulysses Management LLC raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 30.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 172,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Caesars Entertainment comprises about 0.8% of Ulysses Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Ulysses Management LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $8,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,883,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,818,000 after acquiring an additional 329,604 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Future Fund LLC lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CZR. Capital One Financial began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.64.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.90 per share, with a total value of $628,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 136,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 696,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,841,729. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 2.84. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $60.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

