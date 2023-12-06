Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.09-$3.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.31-$9.49 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.44 billion.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Friday, September 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Campbell Soup from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.36.

Shares of CPB opened at $40.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.33 and its 200-day moving average is $43.51. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $37.94 and a fifty-two week high of $57.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is presently 51.75%.

In other news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $346,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,572.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Campbell Soup by 6.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,605 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Campbell Soup by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,657,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,811,000 after acquiring an additional 357,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Campbell Soup by 16.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,650 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Campbell Soup by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,375,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,059,000 after acquiring an additional 49,905 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Campbell Soup by 6.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,060,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,798,000 after acquiring an additional 233,241 shares during the period. 50.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

