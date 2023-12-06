Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 699,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 38,132 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.57% of Camtek worth $24,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Camtek during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Camtek in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Camtek by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Camtek in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. 30.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on CAMT. Barclays increased their price objective on Camtek from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Camtek from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Camtek from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Camtek from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.86.

Shares of CAMT opened at $61.08 on Wednesday. Camtek Ltd. has a 52-week low of $20.83 and a 52-week high of $68.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.80. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

