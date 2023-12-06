Canaccord Genuity Group Begins Coverage on ASGN (NYSE:ASGN)

Stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on ASGN in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of ASGN from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of ASGN from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of ASGN in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ASGN in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASGN currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.86.

Get ASGN alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ASGN

ASGN Stock Performance

ASGN stock opened at $90.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.55. ASGN has a 12-month low of $63.27 and a 12-month high of $97.80.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. ASGN had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 4.96%. On average, research analysts forecast that ASGN will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 34,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total transaction of $2,951,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,047,699.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ASGN news, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 34,500 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total transaction of $2,951,130.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,047,699.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Randolph C. Blazer sold 8,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.98, for a total value of $726,273.06. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 113,938 shares in the company, valued at $9,796,389.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ASGN

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 19.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 462,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,015,000 after buying an additional 231,479 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASGN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ASGN by 156.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in ASGN by 14.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASGN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.