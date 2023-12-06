Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.68 and last traded at $0.65. Approximately 14,632,776 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 25,427,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

Separately, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $0.56 to $0.66 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.02.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average of $0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 328.88% and a negative return on equity of 59.46%. The company had revenue of $51.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.17 million. Research analysts predict that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 33,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 5,927 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 7,076 shares in the last quarter. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

