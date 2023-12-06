Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.68 and last traded at $0.65. Approximately 14,632,776 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 25,427,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $0.56 to $0.66 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.02.
View Our Latest Research Report on Canopy Growth
Canopy Growth Stock Down 11.9 %
Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 328.88% and a negative return on equity of 59.46%. The company had revenue of $51.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.17 million. Research analysts predict that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canopy Growth
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 33,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 5,927 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 7,076 shares in the last quarter. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Canopy Growth Company Profile
Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Canopy Growth
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Skechers sprints to a record high, still has room to run
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Grab Starbucks on the dip before coffee futures fall
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Simply Good Foods: Winner in the Ozempic Weight-Loss Trend
Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.