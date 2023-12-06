Capital Fund Management S.A. Acquires 80,574 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 646.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,029 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,574 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $13,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.1% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.3% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 3.6% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 3.8% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PPG. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.44.

PPG opened at $142.65 on Wednesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $120.32 and a one year high of $152.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 43.55%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

