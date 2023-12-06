Capital Fund Management S.A. Purchases 40,930 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 154.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,930 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $14,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.8% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 72.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 63.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RMD shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on ResMed from $275.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet lowered ResMed from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Wolfe Research lowered ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $273.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ResMed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.33.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $163.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.24 and a 12 month high of $243.52. The firm has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.58.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.01. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.17%.

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $798,472.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 449,360 shares in the company, valued at $63,224,952. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $798,472.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 449,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,224,952. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $457,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,187,860.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,078 shares of company stock worth $2,957,385. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

