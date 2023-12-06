Capital Fund Management S.A. Sells 29,932 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Capital Fund Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,932 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $24,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 59.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,787,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,084,000 after buying an additional 1,413,257 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 18.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,448,000 after buying an additional 1,001,372 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 40.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,603,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,362,000 after buying an additional 749,696 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $214,801,000. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $214,363,000. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 0.4 %

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $367.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $256.19 and a 52 week high of $372.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $347.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $0.18. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.36 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.15, for a total value of $227,079.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,798,463.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.15, for a total value of $227,079.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,528 shares in the company, valued at $2,798,463.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total value of $119,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,052,706. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,161 shares of company stock valued at $716,648. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on MOH. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $374.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.82.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

