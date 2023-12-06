Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $129.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $112.00. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.86% from the company’s previous close.

COF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.21.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $115.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.22. Capital One Financial has a 12-month low of $83.93 and a 12-month high of $123.09. The company has a market capitalization of $43.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $1.10. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total transaction of $851,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,599,010.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total transaction of $851,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,599,010.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total value of $411,406.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,008,053.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,563 shares of company stock worth $2,460,505. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $954,100,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $874,947,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $318,480,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 536.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,398,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,108,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

