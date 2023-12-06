Cardano (ADA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $15.52 Billion

Cardano (ADA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. Cardano has a market cap of $15.52 billion and approximately $765.84 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00000997 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Cardano has traded up 13.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,264.39 or 0.05138562 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00058970 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00022748 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00013721 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000216 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005195 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00011107 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,410,042,820 coins and its circulating supply is 35,317,836,832 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

