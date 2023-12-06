Certified Advisory Corp Buys 100 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,473,000 after buying an additional 201,763 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,676,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,755,000 after buying an additional 119,137 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $398,176,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 194.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 848,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,413,000 after purchasing an additional 560,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 641,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,065,000 after purchasing an additional 38,755 shares during the last quarter.

VHT stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $240.92. 20,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,051. The stock has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $222.27 and a fifty-two week high of $259.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $233.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.83.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

