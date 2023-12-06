Certified Advisory Corp Buys 17,846 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Free Report) by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,846 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp owned 0.37% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Beaumont Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,991,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $375,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Price Performance

FMAT stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.08. The company had a trading volume of 5,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,997. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $41.62 and a 1 year high of $48.58. The company has a market capitalization of $460.80 million, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.16.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Materials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US basic materials sector across the entire market-cap spectrum. FMAT was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.