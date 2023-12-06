Certified Advisory Corp Decreases Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Certified Advisory Corp cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 30.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,092 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Petix & Botte Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 114.5% during the second quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 237,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,230,000 after buying an additional 126,512 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 17.0% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,221,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,767,000 after buying an additional 177,832 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,678,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 78,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after buying an additional 5,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 47.7% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 87,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,382,000 after buying an additional 28,370 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.11. The stock had a trading volume of 748,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,734,009. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $67.99 and a one year high of $74.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.73 and a 200 day moving average of $71.13.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.201 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

