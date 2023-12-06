Certified Advisory Corp Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 11,292,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,953,000 after buying an additional 459,630 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 38.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,068,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,056,000 after buying an additional 2,257,885 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 28.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,427,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,924,000 after buying an additional 1,187,958 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,981,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,642,000 after buying an additional 518,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 3,343,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,833,000 after buying an additional 142,896 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIV traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.37. 19,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,673. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $29.97 and a 12 month high of $34.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.81.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

