Certified Advisory Corp Has $700,000 Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Certified Advisory Corp reduced its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,146 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BSCQ traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,266. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.91. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.69 and a 52 week high of $19.37.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0597 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

