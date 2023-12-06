Certified Advisory Corp Increases Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 162,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,682,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 53,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,818,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,449,000 after purchasing an additional 263,919 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM remained flat at $59.63 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 339,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,669. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.38 and a twelve month high of $59.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.57.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

