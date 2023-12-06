Certified Advisory Corp Makes New $1.44 Million Investment in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,192,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,477,000 after purchasing an additional 704,890 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 779.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,813,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379,782 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,538,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,789,000 after acquiring an additional 230,342 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,485,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,568,000 after acquiring an additional 157,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,475,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,382,000 after acquiring an additional 12,019 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,128. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.23 and a 200-day moving average of $53.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $49.83 and a one year high of $57.31.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.