Certified Advisory Corp Purchases 1,717 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 18.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 257.8% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

SPEM stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $34.71. 163,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,733,202. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $32.06 and a 12-month high of $36.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

