Certified Advisory Corp Purchases 77 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% in the first quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 9,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% in the second quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $187.85. 1,228,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,325,189. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $165.10 and a 1 year high of $192.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $180.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.08.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

