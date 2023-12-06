Certified Advisory Corp Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.88. 311,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,027,537. The company has a fifty day moving average of $216.17 and a 200 day moving average of $218.09. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $187.38 and a twelve month high of $228.96. The company has a market capitalization of $321.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

