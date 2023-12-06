Certified Advisory Corp Sells 116 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Certified Advisory Corp lowered its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 216.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE UPS traded up $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.23. 176,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,377,525. The company has a market capitalization of $132.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.68 and a 12-month high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UPS. StockNews.com began coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.91.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

