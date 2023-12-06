Certified Advisory Corp Sells 4,195 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Certified Advisory Corp lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,195 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,885,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of NYSEARCA JPST traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.20. 298,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,574,932. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.93 and a 52-week high of $50.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.14 and a 200-day moving average of $50.12.
About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
