Certified Advisory Corp Sells 464 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Certified Advisory Corp trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp owned about 0.07% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,003,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,304,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,515,000 after buying an additional 117,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XMMO traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.95. 2,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,121. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.01. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $70.78 and a 52-week high of $85.27.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

