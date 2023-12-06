Certified Advisory Corp Sells 600 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Certified Advisory Corp cut its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,630 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $282.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.96.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $232.15. 75,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,804,897. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $240.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $212.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.90%.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

