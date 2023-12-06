Certified Advisory Corp Sells 764 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Certified Advisory Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VV. ACT Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VV traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.38. The stock had a trading volume of 29,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,801. The firm has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $170.80 and a 12 month high of $211.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $200.11 and a 200 day moving average of $201.05.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.