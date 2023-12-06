Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of CTHR stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.99. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $1.26.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.95 million during the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative net margin of 77.13% and a negative return on equity of 46.30%.

In other Charles & Colvard, Ltd. news, Director Ollin B. Sykes bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.32 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 736,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,654.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 186,728 shares of company stock worth $65,824. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 10.3% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,077,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 194,505 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 980,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 334,065 shares during the period. George Kaiser Family Foundation purchased a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 1st quarter worth $443,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares during the period. 26.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

