Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CMCM opened at $2.05 on Friday. Cheetah Mobile has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $3.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average of $2.11.

Institutional Trading of Cheetah Mobile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cheetah Mobile stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,823 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,869 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Cheetah Mobile worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.

