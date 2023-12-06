China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Green Agriculture Trading Down 4.4 %
NYSE:CGA opened at $2.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.49. China Green Agriculture has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $5.09.
China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.74 million during the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 12.22%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About China Green Agriculture
China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers, agricultural products, and bitcoin in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production); and Antaeus (Bitcoin).
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than China Green Agriculture
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- What is dividend harvesting?
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Investing in quantum computing: A guide
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Marvell Technology at a critical pivot: 30% upside is possible
Receive News & Ratings for China Green Agriculture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Green Agriculture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.