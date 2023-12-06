Cibc World Market Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 146.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,857 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. owned 0.05% of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 444.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

GCOW stock opened at $33.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.37 and a 200-day moving average of $33.09.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.7921 dividend. This is an increase from Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF’s previous dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st.

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

